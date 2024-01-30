Hello User
UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 42.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.05 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at 41.57 and closed at 41.21. The stock's high for the day was 43.9, while the low was 41.3. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 50,992.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 48.5, and the 52-week low is 22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares on that day was 5,229,639.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The UCO Bank stock reached a low of 42.32 and a high of 43.53 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank trading at ₹43.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹42.65

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 43.05, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% and the net change is an increase of 0.4.

30 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST UCO Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST UCO Bank share price update :UCO Bank trading at ₹42.65, up 3.49% from yesterday's ₹41.21

UCO Bank stock is currently priced at 42.65, which represents a 3.49% increase from the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is 1.44. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and is performing well in the market.

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.77%
3 Months2.73%
6 Months50.97%
YTD7.3%
1 Year50.18%
30 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹42.65, up 3.49% from yesterday's ₹41.21

The current data shows that UCO Bank stock has a price of 42.65. There has been a percent change of 3.49, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.44, which further confirms the positive movement in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹41.21 on last trading day

On the last day, UCO Bank had a trading volume of 5,229,639 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 41.21.

