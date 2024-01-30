UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank shares surge on positive trading day

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at ₹41.57 and closed at ₹41.21. The stock's high for the day was ₹43.9, while the low was ₹41.3. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹50,992.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹48.5, and the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares on that day was 5,229,639.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The UCO Bank stock reached a low of ₹42.32 and a high of ₹43.53 on the current day.
The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is ₹43.05, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% and the net change is an increase of 0.4.
Click here for UCO Bank Profit Loss
UCO Bank stock is currently priced at ₹42.65, which represents a 3.49% increase from the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is 1.44. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and is performing well in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.77%
|3 Months
|2.73%
|6 Months
|50.97%
|YTD
|7.3%
|1 Year
|50.18%
The current data shows that UCO Bank stock has a price of ₹42.65. There has been a percent change of 3.49, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.44, which further confirms the positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, UCO Bank had a trading volume of 5,229,639 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹41.21.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!