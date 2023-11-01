Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex shares rise as market sentiment improves

1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Uflex stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 425.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.55 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Uflex was 436.6 and the close price was 425.2. The stock reached a high of 436.6 and a low of 423.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3072.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 732, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3602 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹425.55, up 0% from yesterday's ₹425.55

Based on the current data, the Uflex stock has a price of 425.55. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹425.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 3,602 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 425.2.

