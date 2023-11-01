Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex shares rise as market sentiment improves

On the last day, the open price of Uflex was ₹436.6 and the close price was ₹425.2. The stock reached a high of ₹436.6 and a low of ₹423.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3072.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹732, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3602 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.