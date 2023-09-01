comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Uflex Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Uflex Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 3.23 %. The stock closed at 463.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.05 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UflexPremium
Uflex

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at 474.75 and closed at 463.1. The highest price recorded during the day was 494.85, while the lowest price was 472.4. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently 3452.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 799, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 260,870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:16:45 AM IST

Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹463.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 260,870. The closing price for the stock was 463.1.

