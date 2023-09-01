Uflex Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at ₹474.75 and closed at ₹463.1. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹494.85, while the lowest price was ₹472.4. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently ₹3452.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹799, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 260,870 shares.
01 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹463.1 on last trading day
