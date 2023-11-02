Hello User
Uflex Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Uflex stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 425.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.75 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Uflex had an open price of 430.25 and a close price of 425.55. The stock had a high price of 430.25 and a low price of 419. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3052.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 732 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The stock had a trading volume of 2127 shares on the BSE.

02 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹425.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, the volume was 2127 shares and the closing price was 425.55.

