Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Uflex Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 422.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.4 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

Uflex's stock price on the last day was 422.25, with an open price of 426. The high for the day was 433.1 and the low was 423.55. The company has a market capitalization of 3086.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 732, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The trading volume on the BSE for Uflex was 3165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹422.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Uflex on the BSE had a volume of 3165 shares with a closing price of 422.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.