Uflex Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 454.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.2 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

Uflex's stock opened at 463.9 and closed at 454.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 463.9 and a low of 454.55. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3330.39 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 749 and 325.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 14584 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹454.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Uflex had a trading volume of 14,584 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Uflex shares was 454.8.

