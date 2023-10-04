Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 460 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.5 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day of trading, Uflex's stock opened at 462 and closed at 460. The stock reached a high of 462 and a low of 450. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently 3,274.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 749, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 8,966 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹453.5, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹460

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 453.5. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.5, which suggests a decline in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹460 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8966. The closing price for Uflex shares on this day was 460.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.