Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock enjoys bullish trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock enjoys bullish trading today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 472.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.7 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UflexPremium
Uflex

On the last day, Uflex had an opening price of 478.15 and a closing price of 478.05. The highest price for the day was 480.15, while the lowest price was 467.05. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3412.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 799, and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for the day was 67,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:07:44 AM IST

Uflex share price Live :Uflex trading at ₹482.7, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹472.55

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 482.7, which represents a 2.15% increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.15.

Click here for Uflex Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:45:59 AM IST

Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹481.7, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹472.55

The current stock price of Uflex is 481.7, which represents a 1.94% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 9.15 points.

04 Sep 2023, 09:32:47 AM IST

Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week26.12%
3 Months10.0%
6 Months20.13%
YTD-15.93%
1 Year-38.32%
04 Sep 2023, 09:32:45 AM IST

Uflex Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:07:59 AM IST

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹472.55, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹478.05

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 472.55, with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors should be cautious when trading Uflex stock, as it has recently shown a downward trend.

04 Sep 2023, 08:23:06 AM IST

Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹478.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Uflex on BSE had a volume of 67,789 shares and closed at a price of 478.05.

