Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock enjoys bullish trading today

On the last day, Uflex had an opening price of ₹478.15 and a closing price of ₹478.05. The highest price for the day was ₹480.15, while the lowest price was ₹467.05. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3412.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹799, and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for the day was 67,789 shares.
The current data of Uflex stock shows that the stock price is ₹482.7, which represents a 2.15% increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.15.
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹481.7, which represents a 1.94% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 9.15 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.12%
|3 Months
|10.0%
|6 Months
|20.13%
|YTD
|-15.93%
|1 Year
|-38.32%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹472.55, with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors should be cautious when trading Uflex stock, as it has recently shown a downward trend.
On the last day of trading, Uflex on BSE had a volume of 67,789 shares and closed at a price of ₹478.05.
