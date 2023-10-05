Uflex Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Uflex was ₹453.45 and the close price was ₹452.80. The stock reached a high of ₹453.45 and a low of ₹437.35. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently ₹3,171.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹749 and the 52-week low is ₹325.20. The BSE volume for Uflex was 25,221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.