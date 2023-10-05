Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Uflex Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -3.01 %. The stock closed at 452.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.15 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day of trading, the open price for Uflex was 453.45 and the close price was 452.80. The stock reached a high of 453.45 and a low of 437.35. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently 3,171.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 749 and the 52-week low is 325.20. The BSE volume for Uflex was 25,221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹452.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 25,221 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 452.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.