Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Uflex stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 472.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.65 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The stock of Uflex opened at 474 and closed at 472.55 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 487.7, while the lowest price recorded was 474. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3,485.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 799, and the 52-week low is 325.2. The stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹482.65, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹472.55

The current stock price of Uflex is 482.65, with a percent change of 2.14% and a net change of 10.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.14% from the previous day's closing price and has increased by 10.1 in value.

05 Sep 2023, 08:26 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹472.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Uflex was 10,305 shares. The closing price for the stock was 472.55.

