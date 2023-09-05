Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

The stock of Uflex opened at ₹474 and closed at ₹472.55 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹487.7, while the lowest price recorded was ₹474. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3,485.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹799, and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹482.65, with a percent change of 2.14% and a net change of 10.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.14% from the previous day's closing price and has increased by ₹10.1 in value.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Uflex was 10,305 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹472.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!