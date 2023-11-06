Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock sees gains in today's trading

09:44 AM IST
Uflex stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 425.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.3 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex had an open price of 428 and a close price of 425.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 438.1 and a low of 427.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 3136.14 crore. The 52-week high for Uflex is 732 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 4399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.18%
3 Months5.29%
6 Months4.87%
YTD-22.63%
1 Year-36.33%
06 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹434.3, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹425.35

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 434.3 with a percent change of 2.1 and a net change of 8.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.1% and the net change in the price is 8.95.

06 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹425.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, there were a total of 4,399 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 425.35.

