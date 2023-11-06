Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock sees gains in today's trading

Uflex had an open price of ₹428 and a close price of ₹425.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹438.1 and a low of ₹427.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3136.14 crore. The 52-week high for Uflex is ₹732 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 4399 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.18%
|3 Months
|5.29%
|6 Months
|4.87%
|YTD
|-22.63%
|1 Year
|-36.33%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹434.3 with a percent change of 2.1 and a net change of 8.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.1% and the net change in the price is 8.95.
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, there were a total of 4,399 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹425.35.
