Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day, Uflex opened at ₹452 and closed at ₹439.15. The stock had a high of ₹452 and a low of ₹441. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3,195.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹749 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 5,927 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.