Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day, Uflex opened at ₹452 and closed at ₹439.15. The stock had a high of ₹452 and a low of ₹441. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3,195.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹749 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 5,927 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹442.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, there were 5927 shares traded.
