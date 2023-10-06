Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 439.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.45 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex opened at 452 and closed at 439.15. The stock had a high of 452 and a low of 441. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3,195.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 749 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 5,927 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹442.45, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹439.15

The current stock price of Uflex is 442.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

06 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹439.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, there were 5927 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 439.15.

