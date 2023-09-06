Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Uflex had an open price of ₹481 and a close price of ₹479.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹481 and the low was ₹464.5. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3,379.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹799 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,546 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹464. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.35, further confirming the decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|20.84%
|3 Months
|8.86%
|6 Months
|18.73%
|YTD
|-17.02%
|1 Year
|-38.89%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹468 with a percent change of -2.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -11.4, indicating a decrease of 11.4 points in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 23,546 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹479.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!