Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 466.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex had an open price of 481 and a close price of 479.4. The stock's high for the day was 481 and the low was 464.5. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3,379.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 799 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹464, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹466.35

The current stock price of Uflex is 464. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.35, further confirming the decrease in value.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.84%
3 Months8.86%
6 Months18.73%
YTD-17.02%
1 Year-38.89%
06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹468, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹479.4

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 468 with a percent change of -2.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -11.4, indicating a decrease of 11.4 points in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹479.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 23,546 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 479.4.

