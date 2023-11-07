Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stocks take a hit in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 435.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.4 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, the open price of Uflex was 443.95, while the close price was 435.45. The stock reached a high of 443.95 and a low of 433. The market cap of Uflex is 3144.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 732, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 6591 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹435.4, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹435.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Uflex is 435.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05.

07 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.7%
3 Months7.16%
6 Months4.77%
YTD-22.43%
1 Year-36.61%
07 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹435.4, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹435.45

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is at 435.4, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹435.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Uflex BSE had a volume of 6591 shares and closed at a price of 435.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.