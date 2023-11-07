Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stocks take a hit in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Uflex was ₹443.95, while the close price was ₹435.45. The stock reached a high of ₹443.95 and a low of ₹433. The market cap of Uflex is ₹3144.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹732, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 6591 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Uflex is ₹435.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.7%
|3 Months
|7.16%
|6 Months
|4.77%
|YTD
|-22.43%
|1 Year
|-36.61%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is at ₹435.4, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Uflex BSE had a volume of 6591 shares and closed at a price of ₹435.45.
