Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Plummets on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 466.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.4 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at 466.05 and closed at 466.35. The stock reached a high of 468.95 and a low of 457.25. The market capitalization for Uflex is 3331.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 799 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 6022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹461.4, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹466.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Uflex is 461.4, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -4.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹466.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 6022 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 466.35.

