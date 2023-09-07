Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Plummets on the Market

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at ₹466.05 and closed at ₹466.35. The stock reached a high of ₹468.95 and a low of ₹457.25. The market capitalization for Uflex is ₹3331.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹799 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 6022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.