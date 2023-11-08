Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Surges with Positive Trading

On the last day, Uflex's open price was ₹432.4 and the close price was ₹436.5. The high for the day was ₹441.75, while the low was ₹431.05. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3123.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹693.3, and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 15,841. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹440.65, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹432.95 The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹440.65. There has been a percent change of 1.78, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 7.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that Uflex stock has experienced positive growth.

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jai Corporation 311.5 -2.65 -0.84 372.05 114.4 5558.7 Nilkamal 2199.7 -0.7 -0.03 2800.0 1671.6 3282.51 Uflex 443.0 10.05 2.32 693.3 325.2 3198.97 Mold Tek Packaging 885.55 -14.6 -1.62 1123.05 832.15 2936.91 Balmer Lawrie & Company 150.9 6.95 4.83 178.8 108.6 2580.45

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Uflex reached a low price of ₹435.9 and a high price of ₹442.75 on the current day.

Uflex share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.82% 3 Months 3.99% 6 Months 2.08% YTD -22.88% 1 Year -36.85%

Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹436.5 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,841. The closing price for the day was ₹436.5.