Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Surges with Positive Trading

On the last day, Uflex's open price was ₹432.4 and the close price was ₹436.5. The high for the day was ₹441.75, while the low was ₹431.05. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3123.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹693.3, and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 15,841.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jai Corporation
|311.5
|-2.65
|-0.84
|372.05
|114.4
|5558.7
|Nilkamal
|2199.7
|-0.7
|-0.03
|2800.0
|1671.6
|3282.51
|Uflex
|443.0
|10.05
|2.32
|693.3
|325.2
|3198.97
|Mold Tek Packaging
|885.55
|-14.6
|-1.62
|1123.05
|832.15
|2936.91
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|150.9
|6.95
|4.83
|178.8
|108.6
|2580.45
The stock of Uflex reached a low price of ₹435.9 and a high price of ₹442.75 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.82%
|3 Months
|3.99%
|6 Months
|2.08%
|YTD
|-22.88%
|1 Year
|-36.85%
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,841. The closing price for the day was ₹436.5.
