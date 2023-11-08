Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Surges with Positive Trading

On the last day, Uflex's open price was ₹432.4 and the close price was ₹436.5. The high for the day was ₹441.75, while the low was ₹431.05. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3123.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹693.3, and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 15,841.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.