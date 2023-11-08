Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Surges with Positive Trading

5 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Uflex stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 432.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.65 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Uflex's open price was 432.4 and the close price was 436.5. The high for the day was 441.75, while the low was 431.05. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3123.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 693.3, and the 52-week low is 325.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 15,841.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:03 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹440.65, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹432.95

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 440.65. There has been a percent change of 1.78, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 7.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that Uflex stock has experienced positive growth.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jai Corporation311.5-2.65-0.84372.05114.45558.7
Nilkamal2199.7-0.7-0.032800.01671.63282.51
Uflex443.010.052.32693.3325.23198.97
Mold Tek Packaging885.55-14.6-1.621123.05832.152936.91
Balmer Lawrie & Company150.96.954.83178.8108.62580.45
08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹442.7, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹432.95

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 442.7. There has been a percent change of 2.25, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.75, meaning that the stock has gained 9.75 points. Overall, the data suggests that Uflex stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

08 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Uflex reached a low price of 435.9 and a high price of 442.75 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹441, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹432.95

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 441, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 8.05. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.86% and has gained 8.05 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months3.99%
6 Months2.08%
YTD-22.88%
1 Year-36.85%
08 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹441, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹432.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Uflex is 441, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 8.05. This means that the stock has increased by 1.86% and the price has gone up by 8.05.

08 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹436.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,841. The closing price for the day was 436.5.

