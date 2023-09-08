Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Uflex Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 460 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.55 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex opened at 460.05 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 467.95 and a low of 450.4. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3,275.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 799, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 16,122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹460 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Uflex had a volume of 16,122 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 460.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.