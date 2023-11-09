Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

The stock of Uflex opened at ₹441 and closed at ₹432.95, with a high of ₹443.9 and a low of ₹435.9. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently at ₹3,184.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹693.3, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 2,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.