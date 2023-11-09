Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Uflex stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 432.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

The stock of Uflex opened at 441 and closed at 432.95, with a high of 443.9 and a low of 435.9. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently at 3,184.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 693.3, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 2,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.99%
3 Months5.24%
6 Months2.81%
YTD-21.98%
1 Year-36.11%
09 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹441, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹432.95

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 441, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 8.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.86% and the net change in the price is 8.05.

09 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹432.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Uflex BSE had a trading volume of 2578 shares with a closing price of 432.95.

