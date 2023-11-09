Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

The stock of Uflex opened at ₹441 and closed at ₹432.95, with a high of ₹443.9 and a low of ₹435.9. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently at ₹3,184.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹693.3, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 2,578 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.99%
|3 Months
|5.24%
|6 Months
|2.81%
|YTD
|-21.98%
|1 Year
|-36.11%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is ₹441, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 8.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.86% and the net change in the price is 8.05.
On the last day, Uflex BSE had a trading volume of 2578 shares with a closing price of ₹432.95.
