Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Plunges: Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 444.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.4 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

Uflex's stock opened at 450.95 and closed at 445.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 450.95, while the lowest price was 442.2. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3227.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 749, and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex shares on this day was 8525.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Uflex stock is 432.4, and the high price is 443.9.

09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹437.4, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹444.65

As per the current data, the stock price of Uflex is 437.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.63% with a net change of -7.25.

09 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹446.95, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹445.1

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 446.95, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the net change in price is 1.85.

09 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹445.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 8,525 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 445.1.

