Uflex Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 438.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex had an open price of 432.2 and a close price of 438.5. The stock's high for the day was 441, while the low was 432.2. The market capitalization for Uflex is currently at 3148.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 693.3, and the 52-week low is 325.2. On the BSE, there was a total trading volume of 1211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹438.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1211. The closing price for the shares was 438.5.

