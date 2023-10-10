Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Uflex stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 444.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.05 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex opened at a price of 443.9 and closed at 444.65. The stock reached a high of 443.9 and a low of 430.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3141.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 749 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 12964 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹435.05, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹444.65

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 435.05. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.6 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

10 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹444.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Uflex BSE had a volume of 12,964 shares with a closing price of 444.65.

