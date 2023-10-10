Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Uflex opened at a price of ₹443.9 and closed at ₹444.65. The stock reached a high of ₹443.9 and a low of ₹430.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3141.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹749 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 12964 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹435.05. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.6 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Uflex BSE had a volume of 12,964 shares with a closing price of ₹444.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!