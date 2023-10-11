Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at ₹433 and closed at ₹434.1. The stock reached a high of ₹439.2 and a low of ₹433 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3158.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.25, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 16033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.