Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 436.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.3 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at 433 and closed at 434.1. The stock reached a high of 439.2 and a low of 433 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3158.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 741.25, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 16033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹442.3, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹436.75

The current price of Uflex stock is 442.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.55 points.

11 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹437.4, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 437.4. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3.3.

11 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹434.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 16,033 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 434.1.

