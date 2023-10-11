Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at ₹433 and closed at ₹434.1. The stock reached a high of ₹439.2 and a low of ₹433 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3158.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.25, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 16033 shares.
The current price of Uflex stock is ₹442.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.55 points.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is ₹437.4. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹3.3.
