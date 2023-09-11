Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, Uflex opened at ₹455 and closed at ₹453.55. The highest price recorded was ₹460, while the lowest price was ₹450.6. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3266.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹799, and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,667.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.