Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 453.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.35 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex opened at 455 and closed at 453.55. The highest price recorded was 460, while the lowest price was 450.6. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3266.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 799, and the 52-week low is 325.2. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,667.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹452.35, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹453.55

The current stock price of Uflex is 452.35 with a percent change of -0.26. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.2, indicating a decrease of 1.2 from the previous closing price.

11 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹453.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 21,667 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 453.55.

