Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, Uflex opened at ₹455 and closed at ₹453.55. The highest price recorded was ₹460, while the lowest price was ₹450.6. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3266.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹799, and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,667.
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹452.35 with a percent change of -0.26. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.2, indicating a decrease of ₹1.2 from the previous closing price.
