Uflex Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 436.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 445.35 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at 434.05 and closed at 436.75. The stock's high for the day was 447.65, while the low was 434.05. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently 3,215.94 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 741.25 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 18,471 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹436.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,471. The closing price of the stock was 436.75.

