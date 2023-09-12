Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Uflex stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 451.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, the stock of Uflex had an open price of 454.05 and a close price of 451.6. The highest price of the day was 474.8, while the lowest price was 454.05. The market capitalization of the company is 3350.61 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 799 and 325.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 14,744 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.14%
3 Months5.74%
6 Months24.52%
YTD-17.41%
1 Year-39.47%
12 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹464, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹451.6

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 464. There has been a percent change of 2.75, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 12.4, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Uflex stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹451.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 14,744 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 451.6.

