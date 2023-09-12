Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the stock of Uflex had an open price of ₹454.05 and a close price of ₹451.6. The highest price of the day was ₹474.8, while the lowest price was ₹454.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3350.61 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹799 and ₹325.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 14,744 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.14%
|3 Months
|5.74%
|6 Months
|24.52%
|YTD
|-17.41%
|1 Year
|-39.47%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹464. There has been a percent change of 2.75, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 12.4, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Uflex stock has experienced a positive movement in value.
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 14,744 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹451.6.
