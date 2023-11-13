Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at ₹444 and closed at ₹431.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹444, while the low was ₹432. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,177.31 crore. The 52-week high for Uflex's stock is ₹693.3, and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. On the BSE, a total of 655 shares were traded for the day.
The current data of Uflex stock shows that the stock price is ₹436.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -1.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.68%
|3 Months
|5.11%
|6 Months
|0.98%
|YTD
|-23.16%
|1 Year
|-36.45%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that its price is ₹435, with a percent change of -0.62. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.62% from its previous value. The net change is -2.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by 2.7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Uflex had a volume of 655 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for that day was ₹431.6.
