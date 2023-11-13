Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 437.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.6 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at 444 and closed at 431.6. The stock's high for the day was 444, while the low was 432. The company has a market capitalization of 3,177.31 crore. The 52-week high for Uflex's stock is 693.3, and the 52-week low is 325.2. On the BSE, a total of 655 shares were traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹436.6, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹437.7

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 436.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -1.1.

13 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.68%
3 Months5.11%
6 Months0.98%
YTD-23.16%
1 Year-36.45%
13 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹435, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹437.7

The current data for Uflex stock shows that its price is 435, with a percent change of -0.62. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.62% from its previous value. The net change is -2.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by 2.7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹431.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Uflex had a volume of 655 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for that day was 431.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.