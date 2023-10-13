Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stocks Plummet in Recent Trading Session

The last day of trading for Uflex saw an open price of ₹446.75 and a close price of ₹443.9. The stock reached a high of ₹452 and a low of ₹443.95. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently ₹3,241.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.25 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex on the last day was 2,707 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Uflex is ₹445.05. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.05, further suggesting a decline in the stock price.
As of the current data, the Uflex stock price is ₹448.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.95 points.
