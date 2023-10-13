Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stocks Plummet in Recent Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 448.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 445.05 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

The last day of trading for Uflex saw an open price of 446.75 and a close price of 443.9. The stock reached a high of 452 and a low of 443.95. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently 3,241.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 741.25 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex on the last day was 2,707 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹445.05, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹448.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Uflex is 445.05. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.05, further suggesting a decline in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹448.85, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹443.9

As of the current data, the Uflex stock price is 448.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.95 points.

13 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹443.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, there were 2707 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 443.9.

