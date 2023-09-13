Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Uflex Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -5.26 %. The stock closed at 464 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.6 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex opened at 472.4 and closed at 464. The stock reached a high of 472.4 and a low of 406.55 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 3,174.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 799, while the 52-week low is 325.2. On the BSE, a total of 7,276 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹464 on last trading day

On the last day, Uflex BSE had a trading volume of 7276 shares with a closing price of 464.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.