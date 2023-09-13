Uflex Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, Uflex opened at ₹472.4 and closed at ₹464. The stock reached a high of ₹472.4 and a low of ₹406.55 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,174.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹799, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. On the BSE, a total of 7,276 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.