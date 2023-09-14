Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Uflex had an opening price of ₹435 and a closing price of ₹439.6. The stock reached a high of ₹454 and a low of ₹435. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently ₹3,256.74 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹799 and a 52-week low of ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 27,657 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.91%
|3 Months
|1.28%
|6 Months
|24.16%
|YTD
|-19.89%
|1 Year
|-41.71%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹451. The percent change is 2.59, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 11.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 11.4 points. Overall, this data indicates that Uflex stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
On the last day, Uflex had a volume of 27,657 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Uflex shares was ₹439.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!