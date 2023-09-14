Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Uflex stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 439.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Uflex had an opening price of 435 and a closing price of 439.6. The stock reached a high of 454 and a low of 435. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently 3,256.74 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 799 and a 52-week low of 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 27,657 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.91%
3 Months1.28%
6 Months24.16%
YTD-19.89%
1 Year-41.71%
14 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹451, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹439.6

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 451. The percent change is 2.59, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 11.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 11.4 points. Overall, this data indicates that Uflex stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

14 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹439.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Uflex had a volume of 27,657 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Uflex shares was 439.6.

