Uflex Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Uflex stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 437.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.8 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Uflex stock had an open price of 435.05 and a close price of 437.7. The stock had a high of 438.85 and a low of 435. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3161.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 693.3, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 751 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

