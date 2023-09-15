Uflex Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at ₹454.75 and closed at ₹451. The highest price reached during the day was ₹456.9, while the lowest price was ₹447.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,256.74 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from a high of ₹799 to a low of ₹325.2. The BSE volume for the day was 30,630 shares.
15 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹451 on last trading day
