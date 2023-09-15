Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Uflex Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 451 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at 454.75 and closed at 451. The highest price reached during the day was 456.9, while the lowest price was 447.65. The company has a market capitalization of 3,256.74 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from a high of 799 to a low of 325.2. The BSE volume for the day was 30,630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹451 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 30,630. The closing price for the day was 451.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.