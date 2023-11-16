Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 454.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.5 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex had an open price of 437.8 and a close price of 436.8. The stock reached a high of 456.05 and a low of 437.8. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently 3284.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 692.2 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex on that day was 25707 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.53%
3 Months20.34%
6 Months2.66%
YTD-19.23%
1 Year-29.7%
16 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹454.5, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹454.15

As per the current data, the stock price of Uflex is 454.5 with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a minor increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, implying a gain of 0.35 in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹436.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, there were 25,707 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 436.8.

