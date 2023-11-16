Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Uflex had an open price of ₹437.8 and a close price of ₹436.8. The stock reached a high of ₹456.05 and a low of ₹437.8. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently ₹3284.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹692.2 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex on that day was 25707 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.53%
|3 Months
|20.34%
|6 Months
|2.66%
|YTD
|-19.23%
|1 Year
|-29.7%
As per the current data, the stock price of Uflex is ₹454.5 with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a minor increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, implying a gain of 0.35 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, there were 25,707 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹436.8.
