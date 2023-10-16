comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at 449.1, up 0.18% from yesterday's 448.3
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at ₹449.1, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹448.3

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 448.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.1 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UflexPremium
Uflex

Uflex opened at 451.8 and closed at 448.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 462.55 and a low of 440.8. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3,237.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 741.25 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 33,612 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:37:23 PM IST

Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex closed today at ₹449.1, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹448.3

Today, the closing price of Uflex stock was 449.1, which represents a 0.18% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 448.3. The net change in price was 0.8.

16 Oct 2023, 05:44:12 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Uflex stock is as follows: Today's low price: 441.65 Today's high price: 454.

16 Oct 2023, 03:30:21 PM IST

Uflex Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Uflex Ltd stock is 325.10 and the 52 week high price is 739.25.

16 Oct 2023, 03:00:59 PM IST

Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹450.6, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 450.6 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 2.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51% and the net change in price is 2.3.

16 Oct 2023, 02:35:03 PM IST

Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹450.65, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 450.65. There has been a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, which suggests that the stock has gained 2.35 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Uflex stock.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21:13 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Uflex stock is 441.65 and the high price is 454.

16 Oct 2023, 01:45:56 PM IST

Uflex share price Live :Uflex trading at ₹451.2, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The stock price of Uflex is currently 451.2. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.9 units.

Click here for Uflex News

16 Oct 2023, 01:18:12 PM IST

Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹452.5, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current stock price of Uflex is 452.5. There has been a 0.94% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.2.

16 Oct 2023, 01:17:12 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Uflex stock is 441.65 and the high price is 454.

16 Oct 2023, 12:52:44 PM IST

Uflex Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:24:04 PM IST

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹449.7, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹448.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Uflex is 449.7. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 12:20:21 PM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Uflex stock is 441.65 and the high price is 451.80.

16 Oct 2023, 11:49:34 AM IST

Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹448.75, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current stock price of Uflex is 448.75 with a net change of 0.45, resulting in a percent change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:14:42 AM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The Uflex stock reached a low price of 441.65 and a high price of 450.85 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:00:13 AM IST

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹448.85, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current price of Uflex stock is 448.85. It has experienced a 0.12% increase in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

16 Oct 2023, 10:26:34 AM IST

Uflex share price Live :Uflex trading at ₹448.65, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the price is 448.65. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Uflex Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:19:50 AM IST

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Uflex stock is 441.65 while the high price is 450.85.

16 Oct 2023, 09:59:44 AM IST

Uflex Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:46:25 AM IST

Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹444.95, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Uflex is 444.95. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decrease of 3.35 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 09:04:51 AM IST

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹448.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹448.1

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 448.3, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2 points, resulting in a percent change of 0.04%. This suggests that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:02:32 AM IST

Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹448.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 33,612 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 448.1.

