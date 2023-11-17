Hello User
Uflex Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 454.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.45 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at 454.5 and closed at 454.15. The stock reached a high of 457.5 and a low of 447. The company's market capitalization stands at 3252.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 692.2 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 18792 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

