Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at ₹451.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹449.8

The last day of trading for Uflex saw an open price of ₹444 and a close price of ₹448.3. The stock reached a high of ₹454 and a low of ₹441.65. The market capitalization for Uflex is currently at ₹3243.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.25 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 27,539 shares.

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jai Corporation 328.9 22.15 7.22 322.75 114.4 5869.2 Nilkamal 2360.0 35.85 1.54 2800.0 1671.6 3521.72 Uflex 451.65 1.85 0.41 741.25 325.2 3261.43 Mold Tek Packaging 892.0 25.9 2.99 1123.05 811.0 2958.3 Balmer Lawrie & Company 151.05 4.9 3.35 178.8 107.7 2583.01

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range Uflex stock's low price for the day is ₹450 while the high price is ₹455.6.

Uflex Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Uflex Ltd stock is 325.10, while the 52-week high price is 739.25.

Uflex share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 442.23 10 Days 445.29 20 Days 447.33 50 Days 431.29 100 Days 426.63 300 Days 442.19

Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹449.1, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹448.3

Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹448.3 on last trading day