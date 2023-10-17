Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at ₹451.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹449.8

The last day of trading for Uflex saw an open price of ₹444 and a close price of ₹448.3. The stock reached a high of ₹454 and a low of ₹441.65. The market capitalization for Uflex is currently at ₹3243.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.25 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 27,539 shares.
Today, the closing price of Uflex stock is ₹451.65, with a net change of 1.85 and a percent change of 0.41. Yesterday's closing price was ₹449.80.
Uflex share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jai Corporation
|328.9
|22.15
|7.22
|322.75
|114.4
|5869.2
|Nilkamal
|2360.0
|35.85
|1.54
|2800.0
|1671.6
|3521.72
|Uflex
|451.65
|1.85
|0.41
|741.25
|325.2
|3261.43
|Mold Tek Packaging
|892.0
|25.9
|2.99
|1123.05
|811.0
|2958.3
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|151.05
|4.9
|3.35
|178.8
|107.7
|2583.01
Uflex share price live: Today's Price range
Uflex stock's low price for the day is ₹450 while the high price is ₹455.6.
Uflex Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Uflex Ltd stock is 325.10, while the 52-week high price is 739.25.
Uflex share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Uflex reached a low of ₹450 and a high of ₹455.6 on the current day.
Uflex share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|442.23
|10 Days
|445.29
|20 Days
|447.33
|50 Days
|431.29
|100 Days
|426.63
|300 Days
|442.19
Click here for Uflex Dividend
Click here for Uflex Profit Loss
