Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at 451.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's 449.8

The last day of trading for Uflex saw an open price of ₹444 and a close price of ₹448.3. The stock reached a high of ₹454 and a low of ₹441.65. The market capitalization for Uflex is currently at ₹3243.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.25 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 27,539 shares.
Today, the closing price of Uflex stock is ₹451.65, with a net change of 1.85 and a percent change of 0.41. Yesterday's closing price was ₹449.80.
Uflex stock's low price for the day is ₹450 while the high price is ₹455.6.
The 52-week low price for Uflex Ltd stock is 325.10, while the 52-week high price is 739.25.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹451.1 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.29% and the net change is positive at 1.3.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is ₹450. There has been a small percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.2 from the previous trading session.
The stock of Uflex reached a low of ₹450 and a high of ₹455.6 on the current day.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹452.8 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from its previous value and has a net increase of 3 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|442.23
|10 Days
|445.29
|20 Days
|447.33
|50 Days
|431.29
|100 Days
|426.63
|300 Days
|442.19
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹453.2, with a net change of 3.4 and a percent change of 0.76. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.76% from its previous closing price.
The current day's low price of Uflex stock is ₹451.2, while the high price is ₹455.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jai Corporation
|315.75
|9.0
|2.93
|322.75
|114.4
|5634.54
|Nilkamal
|2318.8
|-5.35
|-0.23
|2800.0
|1671.6
|3460.24
|Uflex
|452.0
|2.2
|0.49
|741.25
|325.2
|3263.96
|Mold Tek Packaging
|890.0
|23.9
|2.76
|1123.05
|811.0
|2951.66
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|150.0
|3.85
|2.63
|178.8
|107.7
|2565.06
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹452.5 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 2.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% and the value has increased by 2.7 points.
The Uflex stock had a low price of ₹451.7 and a high price of ₹455.6 for the day.
The low price of Uflex stock for today is ₹451.95 and the high price is ₹455.6.
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹453.1, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 3.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% from its previous value and has gained 3.3 points.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹453.25. There has been a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.45, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹3.45.
The low price for Uflex stock today was ₹452, while the high price reached ₹455.6.
The current stock price of Uflex is ₹453.55 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 3.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.83% from its previous closing price and has gained 3.75 points.
The current data of Uflex stock shows that its price is ₹449.1. There has been a 0.18% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.
On the last day of trading, Uflex on the BSE had a volume of 27,539 shares and closed at a price of ₹448.3.
