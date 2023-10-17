Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at 451.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's 449.8

11 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 449.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.65 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

The last day of trading for Uflex saw an open price of 444 and a close price of 448.3. The stock reached a high of 454 and a low of 441.65. The market capitalization for Uflex is currently at 3243.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 741.25 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 27,539 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex closed today at ₹451.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹449.8

Today, the closing price of Uflex stock is 451.65, with a net change of 1.85 and a percent change of 0.41. Yesterday's closing price was 449.80.

17 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jai Corporation328.922.157.22322.75114.45869.2
Nilkamal2360.035.851.542800.01671.63521.72
Uflex451.651.850.41741.25325.23261.43
Mold Tek Packaging892.025.92.991123.05811.02958.3
Balmer Lawrie & Company151.054.93.35178.8107.72583.01
17 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

Uflex stock's low price for the day is 450 while the high price is 455.6.

17 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Uflex Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Uflex Ltd stock is 325.10, while the 52-week high price is 739.25.

17 Oct 2023, 03:05 PM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹451.1, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹449.8

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 451.1 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.29% and the net change is positive at 1.3.

17 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jai Corporation317.310.553.44322.75114.45662.2
Nilkamal2331.257.10.312800.01671.63478.81
Uflex450.40.60.13741.25325.23252.41
Mold Tek Packaging886.019.92.31123.05811.02938.4
Balmer Lawrie & Company149.353.22.19178.8107.72553.94
17 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹450, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹449.8

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 450. There has been a small percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.2 from the previous trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Uflex reached a low of 450 and a high of 455.6 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹452.8, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹449.8

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 452.8 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from its previous value and has a net increase of 3 points.

17 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Uflex share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days442.23
10 Days445.29
20 Days447.33
50 Days431.29
100 Days426.63
300 Days442.19
17 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹453.2, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹449.8

The current stock price of Uflex is 453.2, with a net change of 3.4 and a percent change of 0.76. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.76% from its previous closing price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Uflex stock is 451.2, while the high price is 455.6.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Uflex Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jai Corporation315.759.02.93322.75114.45634.54
Nilkamal2318.8-5.35-0.232800.01671.63460.24
Uflex452.02.20.49741.25325.23263.96
Mold Tek Packaging890.023.92.761123.05811.02951.66
Balmer Lawrie & Company150.03.852.63178.8107.72565.06
17 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex trading at ₹452.5, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹449.8

The current stock price of Uflex is 452.5 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 2.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% and the value has increased by 2.7 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The Uflex stock had a low price of 451.7 and a high price of 455.6 for the day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Uflex stock for today is 451.95 and the high price is 455.6.

17 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹453.1, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹449.8

The current stock price of Uflex is 453.1, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 3.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% from its previous value and has gained 3.3 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex trading at ₹453.25, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹449.8

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 453.25. There has been a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.45, which means that the stock price has increased by 3.45.

17 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Uflex stock today was 452, while the high price reached 455.6.

17 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹453.55, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹449.8

The current stock price of Uflex is 453.55 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 3.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.83% from its previous closing price and has gained 3.75 points.

17 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹449.1, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹448.3

The current data of Uflex stock shows that its price is 449.1. There has been a 0.18% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

17 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹448.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Uflex on the BSE had a volume of 27,539 shares and closed at a price of 448.3.

