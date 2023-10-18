Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at ₹450.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹451.15

On the last day of trading, Uflex's stock opened at ₹455.45 and closed at ₹449.8. The highest price of the day was ₹455.6, while the lowest was ₹450. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently ₹3,261.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.25 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex shares on that day was 15,265. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jai Corporation 310.05 -18.85 -5.73 334.35 114.4 5532.82 Nilkamal 2323.9 -21.5 -0.92 2800.0 1671.6 3467.85 Uflex 450.25 -0.9 -0.2 741.25 325.2 3251.32 Mold Tek Packaging 876.55 -12.25 -1.38 1123.05 811.0 2907.06 Balmer Lawrie & Company 151.4 0.35 0.23 178.8 107.7 2589.0

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high of Uflex stock is ₹462 and the low is ₹448.5.

Uflex Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Uflex Ltd stock is 325.10, while the 52-week high price is 739.25.

Uflex share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jai Corporation 328.9 22.15 7.22 322.75 114.4 5869.2 Nilkamal 2360.0 35.85 1.54 2800.0 1671.6 3521.72 Uflex 451.65 1.85 0.41 741.25 325.2 3261.43 Mold Tek Packaging 892.0 25.9 2.99 1123.05 811.0 2958.3 Balmer Lawrie & Company 151.05 4.9 3.35 178.8 107.7 2583.01

Uflex share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Uflex stock is ₹450 and the high price is ₹455.6.

Uflex share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 445.37 10 Days 444.27 20 Days 447.36 50 Days 431.76 100 Days 426.86 300 Days 441.61

Uflex share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.19% 3 Months 2.92% 6 Months 14.14% YTD -19.83% 1 Year -35.6%

Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹449.8 on last trading day On the last day, Uflex BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) had a trading volume of 15,265 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹449.8 per share.