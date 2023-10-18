Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at 450.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's 451.15

On the last day of trading, Uflex's stock opened at ₹455.45 and closed at ₹449.8. The highest price of the day was ₹455.6, while the lowest was ₹450. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently ₹3,261.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.25 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex shares on that day was 15,265.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.