Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex closed today at 450.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's 451.15

11 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Uflex stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 451.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.25 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day of trading, Uflex's stock opened at 455.45 and closed at 449.8. The highest price of the day was 455.6, while the lowest was 450. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently 3,261.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 741.25 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex shares on that day was 15,265.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of Uflex stock was 450.25, which represents a 0.2% decrease compared to the previous day's closing price of 451.15. The net change in the stock price was -0.9.

18 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jai Corporation310.05-18.85-5.73334.35114.45532.82
Nilkamal2323.9-21.5-0.922800.01671.63467.85
Uflex450.25-0.9-0.2741.25325.23251.32
Mold Tek Packaging876.55-12.25-1.381123.05811.02907.06
Balmer Lawrie & Company151.40.350.23178.8107.72589.0
18 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high of Uflex stock is 462 and the low is 448.5.

18 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Uflex Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Uflex Ltd stock is 325.10, while the 52-week high price is 739.25.

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 452.35. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.2, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

The current stock price of Uflex is 451.65, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Uflex stock is 450 and the high price is 455.6.

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the price is 451.65 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the net change is a positive 1.85.

18 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Uflex share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days445.37
10 Days444.27
20 Days447.36
50 Days431.76
100 Days426.86
300 Days441.61
18 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Uflex stock is 450 and the high price is 455.6.

The current data of Uflex stock shows that its price is 451.65 with a 0.41 percent change and a net change of 1.85.

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the price is 451.65. There has been a 0.41 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.85.

18 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The Uflex stock reached a low of 450 and a high of 455.6 on the current day.

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 451.65. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.85 points.

The current stock price of Uflex is 451.65. It has seen a percent change of 0.41, which indicates a slight increase. The net change is 1.85, which means the stock price has increased by this amount.

Click here for Uflex Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Uflex reached a low of 450 and a high of 455.6 on the current day.

The current stock price of Uflex is 451.65 with a net change of 1.85. This represents a percent change of 0.41.

18 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Uflex stock is 450 and the high price is 455.6.

The current price of Uflex stock is 451.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.41, with a net change of 1.85.

18 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.19%
3 Months2.92%
6 Months14.14%
YTD-19.83%
1 Year-35.6%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 451.65 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the net change is an increase of 1.85 points.

On the last day, Uflex BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) had a trading volume of 15,265 shares. The closing price for the day was 449.8 per share.

