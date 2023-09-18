Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Sees Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 443.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.95 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex opened at 453.2 and closed at 449.2. The stock had a high of 454.25 and a low of 442.2. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3204.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 799 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 6002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex trading at ₹443.95, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹443.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Uflex is 443.95. The percent change is 0.06% and the net change is 0.25.

Click here for Uflex Profit Loss

18 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹444, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹443.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Uflex is 444. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

18 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.79%
3 Months-4.06%
6 Months27.42%
YTD-21.07%
1 Year-42.63%
18 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹440.4, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹443.7

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 440.4. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.3.

18 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹449.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 6002 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 449.2 per share.

