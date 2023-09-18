Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Sees Gains in Trading

On the last day, Uflex opened at ₹453.2 and closed at ₹449.2. The stock had a high of ₹454.25 and a low of ₹442.2. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3204.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹799 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 6002 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.79%
|3 Months
|-4.06%
|6 Months
|27.42%
|YTD
|-21.07%
|1 Year
|-42.63%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹440.4. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.3.
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 6002 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹449.2 per share.
