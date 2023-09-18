Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Sees Gains in Trading

On the last day, Uflex opened at ₹453.2 and closed at ₹449.2. The stock had a high of ₹454.25 and a low of ₹442.2. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3204.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹799 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 6002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.