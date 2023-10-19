Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets as trading turns bearish

On the last day of trading, Uflex had an open price of ₹450 and a close price of ₹451.15. The stock had a high of ₹462 and a low of ₹448.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹3,251.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹741.25, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The stock had a trading volume of 48,277 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹447.4, which represents a decrease of 1.07%. The net change in the stock price is -4.85.
The current day's low price of Uflex stock is ₹445 and the high price is ₹454.2.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹448.5. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.88%
|3 Months
|5.51%
|6 Months
|11.8%
|YTD
|-19.46%
|1 Year
|-37.6%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is ₹450.25. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 48,277 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹451.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!