Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 452.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.4 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day of trading, Uflex had an open price of 450 and a close price of 451.15. The stock had a high of 462 and a low of 448.5. The company's market capitalization is 3,251.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 741.25, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The stock had a trading volume of 48,277 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹447.4, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹452.25

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 447.4, which represents a decrease of 1.07%. The net change in the stock price is -4.85.

19 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Uflex stock is 445 and the high price is 454.2.

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹448.5, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹452.25

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 448.5. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.75.

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.88%
3 Months5.51%
6 Months11.8%
YTD-19.46%
1 Year-37.6%
19 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹450.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹451.15

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 450.25. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹451.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 48,277 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 451.15.

