Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at ₹454.2 and closed at ₹452.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹454.2, while the low was ₹445. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3249.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹741.25, and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 5218 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jai Corporation
|342.4
|-23.85
|-6.51
|372.05
|114.4
|6110.11
|Nilkamal
|2313.9
|1.25
|0.05
|2800.0
|1671.6
|3452.92
|Uflex
|446.0
|-3.85
|-0.86
|741.25
|325.2
|3220.63
|Mold Tek Packaging
|890.0
|19.2
|2.2
|1123.05
|811.0
|2951.66
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|147.75
|-1.2
|-0.81
|178.8
|107.7
|2526.58
The stock price of Uflex reached a low of ₹446.3 and a high of ₹454.25 on the current day.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹448.65 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.27% and the net change is -1.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.23%
|3 Months
|6.42%
|6 Months
|10.68%
|YTD
|-20.19%
|1 Year
|-38.05%
The current data of Uflex stock shows that the stock price is ₹450 with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -2.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the net change is a decrease of 2.25.
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 5,218 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹452.25.
