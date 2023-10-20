Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 449.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.65 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day of trading, Uflex opened at 454.2 and closed at 452.25. The stock's high for the day was 454.2, while the low was 445. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3249.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 741.25, and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 5218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jai Corporation342.4-23.85-6.51372.05114.46110.11
Nilkamal2313.91.250.052800.01671.63452.92
Uflex446.0-3.85-0.86741.25325.23220.63
Mold Tek Packaging890.019.22.21123.05811.02951.66
Balmer Lawrie & Company147.75-1.2-0.81178.8107.72526.58
20 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Uflex reached a low of 446.3 and a high of 454.25 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹448.65, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹449.85

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 448.65 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.27% and the net change is -1.2.

20 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.23%
3 Months6.42%
6 Months10.68%
YTD-20.19%
1 Year-38.05%
20 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹450, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹452.25

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 450 with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -2.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the net change is a decrease of 2.25.

20 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹452.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 5,218 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 452.25.

