Uflex Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 443.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.5 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day of trading, Uflex had an opening price of 440.4 and a closing price of 443.7. The stock reached a high of 445.7 and a low of 440.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is currently 3195.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 799, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The stock had a trading volume of 1862 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹443.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Uflex BSE witnessed a trading volume of 1862 shares. The closing price for the stock was 443.7.

