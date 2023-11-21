Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at ₹445 and closed at ₹447.9. The stock reached a high of ₹462.45 and a low of ₹445 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3,313.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹692.2, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 26,268 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Uflex is ₹459.2. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
The current day's low price for Uflex stock is ₹459, while the high price is ₹466.8.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹460.95, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly, with a net change of 2.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.73%
|3 Months
|21.12%
|6 Months
|5.5%
|YTD
|-18.44%
|1 Year
|-28.04%
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹463.7. There has been a 1.06% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.85.
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 26,268 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹447.9.
