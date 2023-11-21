Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at ₹445 and closed at ₹447.9. The stock reached a high of ₹462.45 and a low of ₹445 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3,313.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹692.2, while the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 26,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.