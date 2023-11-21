Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 458.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 459.2 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at 445 and closed at 447.9. The stock reached a high of 462.45 and a low of 445 during the day. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3,313.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 692.2, while the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 26,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹459.2, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹458.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Uflex is 459.2. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Uflex stock is 459, while the high price is 466.8.

21 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹460.95, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹458.85

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 460.95, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly, with a net change of 2.1 points.

21 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.73%
3 Months21.12%
6 Months5.5%
YTD-18.44%
1 Year-28.04%
21 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹463.7, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹458.85

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 463.7. There has been a 1.06% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.85.

21 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹447.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total of 26,268 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 447.9.

