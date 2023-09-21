Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Uflex stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 441.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, the open price of Uflex was 439.65 and the close price was 441.3. The stock had a high of 452 and a low of 436.75. The market capitalization of Uflex is 3263.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 778.55 and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 5556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹452, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹441.3

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 452. There has been a percent change of 2.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 10.7, suggesting an increase in value.

21 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹441.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5556. The closing price for the stock was 441.3.

