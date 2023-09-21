Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Uflex was ₹439.65 and the close price was ₹441.3. The stock had a high of ₹452 and a low of ₹436.75. The market capitalization of Uflex is ₹3263.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹778.55 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for Uflex was 5556 shares.
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹452. There has been a percent change of 2.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 10.7, suggesting an increase in value.
