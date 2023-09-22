Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 436.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.4 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

The stock price of Uflex opened at 447.05 and closed at 443.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 447.05, while the low was 432.1. The market capitalization of the company is 3,154.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 778.55, and the 52-week low is 325.2. The BSE volume for the day was 14,225 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹433.4, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹436.7

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the price is 433.4. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 3.3 points.

22 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.13%
3 Months-0.48%
6 Months20.13%
YTD-22.4%
1 Year-42.87%
22 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹434, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹436.7

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 434, with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight decrease in price, with a negative percent change and net change.

22 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹443.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total volume of 14,225 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 443.35.

