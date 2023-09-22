Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in trading today

The stock price of Uflex opened at ₹447.05 and closed at ₹443.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹447.05, while the low was ₹432.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,154.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹778.55, and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. The BSE volume for the day was 14,225 shares.
The current data of Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹433.4. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 3.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.13%
|3 Months
|-0.48%
|6 Months
|20.13%
|YTD
|-22.4%
|1 Year
|-42.87%
On the last day of trading for Uflex on the BSE, a total volume of 14,225 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹443.35.
