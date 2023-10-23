Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at ₹454.25 and closed at ₹449.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹454.25, while the lowest was ₹440.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,219.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹741.25 and the 52-week low is ₹325.2. On the BSE, a total of 11,917 shares were traded.
Uflex share price live: Today's Price range
The Uflex stock had a low of ₹427.95 and a high of ₹453.05 in today's trading session.
Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹431.2, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹443.1
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is ₹431.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price of 2.69%, resulting in a net change of -11.9.
Uflex share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|449.23
|10 Days
|445.73
|20 Days
|448.93
|50 Days
|434.06
|100 Days
|428.19
|300 Days
|440.15
Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹430.05, down -2.95% from yesterday's ₹443.1
The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is ₹430.05. There has been a percent change of -2.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹13.05.
Uflex share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|AGI Greenpac
|918.05
|-52.55
|-5.41
|1088.0
|281.8
|5939.54
|Nilkamal
|2258.1
|-39.9
|-1.74
|2800.0
|1671.6
|3369.66
|Uflex
|435.0
|-8.1
|-1.83
|741.25
|325.2
|3141.2
|Mold Tek Packaging
|883.05
|-7.35
|-0.83
|1123.05
|811.0
|2928.62
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|139.9
|-5.85
|-4.01
|178.8
|107.7
|2392.34
Uflex share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|4.0%
|6 Months
|11.69%
|YTD
|-21.0%
|1 Year
|-38.82%
Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹449.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Uflex BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,917. The closing price for the day was ₹449.85.
