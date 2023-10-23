Hello User
Uflex share price Today Live Updates : Uflex stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 02:13 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Uflex stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.69 %. The stock closed at 443.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.2 per share. Investors should monitor Uflex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Uflex

On the last day, Uflex's stock opened at 454.25 and closed at 449.85. The highest price reached during the day was 454.25, while the lowest was 440.2. The company has a market capitalization of 3,219.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 741.25 and the 52-week low is 325.2. On the BSE, a total of 11,917 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The Uflex stock had a low of 427.95 and a high of 453.05 in today's trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹431.2, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹443.1

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 431.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price of 2.69%, resulting in a net change of -11.9.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Uflex share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days449.23
10 Days445.73
20 Days448.93
50 Days434.06
100 Days428.19
300 Days440.15
23 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Uflex stock is 429.7, while the high price is 453.05.

23 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹430.05, down -2.95% from yesterday's ₹443.1

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 430.05. There has been a percent change of -2.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.05, suggesting a decrease of 13.05.

23 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Uflex Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
AGI Greenpac918.05-52.55-5.411088.0281.85939.54
Nilkamal2258.1-39.9-1.742800.01671.63369.66
Uflex435.0-8.1-1.83741.25325.23141.2
Mold Tek Packaging883.05-7.35-0.831123.05811.02928.62
Balmer Lawrie & Company139.9-5.85-4.01178.8107.72392.34
23 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex trading at ₹436.4, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹443.1

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the price is 436.4 with a percent change of -1.51. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.51% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -6.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by 6.7 points.

Click here for Uflex News

23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Uflex stock is 434.75, while the high price is 453.05.

23 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Uflex share price NSE Live :Uflex trading at ₹435.5, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹443.1

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 435.5 with a percent change of -1.72 and a net change of -7.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.72% and the net change is a decrease of 7.6.

23 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
AGI Greenpac923.85-46.75-4.821088.0281.85977.07
Nilkamal2280.95-17.05-0.742800.01671.63403.75
Uflex436.35-6.75-1.52741.25325.23150.95
Mold Tek Packaging884.1-6.3-0.711123.05811.02932.1
Balmer Lawrie & Company141.5-4.25-2.92178.8107.72419.7
23 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Uflex stock is 437, while the high price is 453.05.

23 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹437.2, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹443.1

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 437.2. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.9, which means the stock has dropped by 5.9. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value based on this data.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Uflex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
AGI Greenpac921.55-49.05-5.051088.0281.85962.19
Nilkamal2280.95-17.05-0.742800.01671.63403.75
Uflex437.2-5.9-1.33741.25325.23157.09
Mold Tek Packaging876.7-13.7-1.541123.05811.02907.56
Balmer Lawrie & Company141.75-4.0-2.74178.8107.72423.98
23 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹437.2, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹443.1

The current data of Uflex stock shows that the price is 437.2, with a percent change of -1.33. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.33% compared to the previous day. The net change is -5.9, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.9 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Uflex share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Uflex stock is 438, and the high price is 453.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Uflex Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Uflex share price update :Uflex trading at ₹439.8, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹443.1

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the stock price is 439.8. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Uflex share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.29%
3 Months4.0%
6 Months11.69%
YTD-21.0%
1 Year-38.82%
23 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Uflex share price Today :Uflex trading at ₹453.05, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹443.1

The current data for Uflex stock shows that the price is 453.05, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 9.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.25% and the net change in price is +9.95. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

23 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Uflex share price Live :Uflex closed at ₹449.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Uflex BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,917. The closing price for the day was 449.85.

